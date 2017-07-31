16-Y-O girl shot during robbery

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting of a 16-year-old female of Recht door Zee, Canal #1, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

The armed robbery occurred about 8:30.pm Sunday night (July 30) on the West Minister Access Road (WBD). Police stated that the teen was shot by an identifiable male who was armed with a handgun.

Further police stated that the victim, her parents, and a 17-year-old female friend were returning home after attending church when they were confronted by the suspect who allegedly placed the gun to the friend’s neck and commanded everyone not to move; however, the victim stood in front of the friend and in the process the suspect discharged a round which struck her in the upper right shoulder and he (suspect) immediately fled the scene in a motorcar which was parked a short distance away.

The victim was rushed to the West Demerara Regional Hospital, treated and transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where she is admitted in a stable condition.