Unidentified body of fatal accident victim at Lyken’s funeral parlour

The body of an unidentified female of African descent suspected to be in her late forties is presently at the Lyken’s Funeral Parlour awaiting identification and a post-mortem.

According to police, the woman was struck down by an alleged speeding motorist who is in custody assisting with the investigation.

“Enquiries disclosed that motor car PKK3251 driven by the 45 years old resident of Burnham Boulevard, Mocha, East Bank Demerara, was proceeding south along the eastern carriageway of Herstelling, at a fast rate, when the pedestrian allegedly crossed the road from west to east into the path of the vehicle and collided; as a result, the left leg of the pedestrian was severed and she also sustained injuries to her head and body,” a media release from police stated.

She was taken to the East Bank Demerara Public Hospital in an unconscious state and pronounced dead on arrival.

A breathalyzer test was administered to the driver and no alcohol was detected in his breath. Investigation in progress.