JUST IN: Prison escapee mortally wounded in shoot out with Joint Services

Prison escapee Clive Forde aka ‘El Sinkie’ was earlier today mortally wounded during a shoot out with Joint Services ranks, according to acting Police Commissioner David Ramnarine.

The Commissioner stated that Joint Services acted on information provided by the public and executed an operation at around 12hrs in East Ruimveldt, Georgetown which led to a confrontation with the Lusignan Prison escapee.

Forde was hiding out in a house in the area and Joint Services surrounded the house. Forde attempted to flee and was engaged. A 9mm pistol with live rounds was found a short distance away from where his body fell.