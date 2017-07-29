Three men confess to robbing and murdering 51-Y-O labourer

Three men have confessed to robbing and murdering a 51-year-old labourer at of Uitspa Village, Linden Highway, according to police.

Dhanpaul Dookie called ‘Pauline’ was murdered on Wednesday (July 26) in the Demerara River area.

A media release from police stated that detectives assigned to investigate Dookie’s murder detained the male suspects who admitted to the crime.

The suspects have all been previously charged, one with murder and his case was discharged; another has an attempt murder charge pending in the High Court and the third suspect was charged with several lesser criminal offences.

The victim’s body bore multiple suspected stab wounds when it was discovered.