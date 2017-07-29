Berbice teen killed by common-law husband

Sixteen-year-old Parbatie Lakhpal called ‘Rosanna’ was murdered by her common-law husband on Saturday (July 29) at their East Canje Berbice home.

The alleged killer has been identified as Ryan Singh, 25. The unemployed man was reportedly abusing the teen from the beginning of their relationship.

Capitol News understands that the former student of the Berbice Educational Insitute (BEI) dropped out of High School about two years ago and was living with the man.

The couple was living in the lower flat of the victim’s mother’s house. Police have since taken the mother in for questioning.

A few days ago the victim decided to end the abusive relationship. She asked her abuser to leave her mother’s home, he did but returned and hid in the house while she was away. As she made her way into the house she was ambushed and Singh slit her throat.

He has gone into hiding. Police investigations are ongoing.