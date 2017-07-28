JUST IN: Another Lusignan prison escapee caught in Kitty

Another Lusignan prison escapee was minutes ago apprehended by police in the Kitty, Georgetown area.

Pascal Smith is the 9th escapee who has been recaptured by joint service ranks this week after a 13 men gang broke out of their temporary holding facility on the East Coast Demerara.

Now four prisoners remain on the run from that gang. The men dug a hole and tunneled their way out of the jail house. Prisoners were sent there following the first jail break and fire at Camp Street earlier in the month.

So far police have been able to apprehend eight prisoners in different parts of region 4. They are Teshawn Mckenzie, Winston Long, Odel Roberts, Jamal Forde, Jamal Joseph, Rayon Jones, Jason Howard and Kendall Skeete.

During the Camp Street jail break, several notorious prisoners escaped, while some were caught, four are still on the run. They are Stafrei Alexander, Cobena Stephens, Uree Varswyck also called Malcolm Gordon and Mark Durant called Royden Williams and ‘Smallie’.