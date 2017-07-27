The Ministry of Health will be taking health care to the people through a series of health fairs Posted by: admin Posted date: July 27, 2017 In: News, Top Stories, Videos Share this: Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window) Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window) Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window) Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window) Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window) Share on Skype (Opens in new window) Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window) Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Click to print (Opens in new window) ‹ Previous Next › Related posts GTT offering million dollar reward for information leading to the arrest of persons said to be destroying it’s fiber optic cable, thus affecting service to thousands of customers in Linden, Bartica and Kwakwani Diamond Mineral Water Sports Roundup – July 27, 2017 The Ministry of Health will be taking health care to the people through a series of health fairs Vendors and minibus drivers operating in close proximity to the Stabroek Market Wharf Leave a Comment Click here to cancel reply. Name* Email* Website Submit Comment Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.