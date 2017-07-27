Min Broomes cops US award for empowering women and girls

Minister within the Ministry of Natural Resources was honoured for empowering women and girls through her activism.

The Women of Mission International, a US based organisation, on Wednesday presented Minister Broomes with the award at her Duke Street, Kingston office.

“I felt she was the prime candidate to be one of our honourees coming out of Guyana. The minister epitomises what an empowered woman should be,” President of Women of Mission International, Linda Felix-Johnson said.

Minister Broomes was also made the first distinguished member of the organisation and received a citation from New York Senator Roxanne Persaud. Persaud, who has Guyanese origins, commended Minister Broomes for her “exceptional contribution and quality of service rendered to the people” of Brooklyn and beyond.

Minister Broomes said she was grateful for the recognition. “I will use this to add oil to my lamp. I will use it…as the symbol of encouragement of how important it is to continue to empower women and empower people,” she said.

The Women of Mission International is based in New York and has a local chapter in Linden. The organisation empowers women in the Caribbean and beyond through education, counselling, support services, scholarships, mentorship and empowerment fora. It recognises the work of women who are empowering other women and girls with annual awards.

The organisation plans to establish chapters in Region Six and possibly Bartica. (DPI Guyana)