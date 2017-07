A 51-year-old labourer of Uitspa Village, Linden Highway and Demerara River was murdered on Wednesday (July 26) in the Demerara River area, according to police.

The deceased has been identified as Dhanpaul Dookie called ‘Pauline’.

Police stated that Dookie was murdered by unknown person or persons.

His body which bore multiple suspected stab wounds is presently at the Lyken’s Funeral Home awaiting a post-mortem examination.

No arrest has been made.