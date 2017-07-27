Investigation underway: Former GDF rank of ‘unsound mind’ dies after shot by police

The Commander of ‘C’ Division and other senior ranks visited the family of the East Coast Demerara man who was shot by a police rank and later succumbed to his injuries at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

Charles Peters, a former member of the Guyana Defence Force, was shot during an operation in his village, Melanie Damishana, according to police. Relatives said he was ‘mentally challenged’.

Commander, Calvin Brutus on Wednesday visited the home Peters once shared with his mother, brother, and two children.

In expressing his sympathies for the unfortunate incident, the ‘C’ Division head told relatives that a full investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting incident.

“We also used the opportunity to offer words of comfort and prayed with the family members. The police will also be providing some levels of assistance to the family during their period,” according to a Facebook post from the commander.

According to reports, the man was shot after attacking a police officer. Peters, 36, did odd jobs for residents in the community for a living.

A relative told this newscast that the father of two spent some time in neighbouring Suriname and upon his return, he became mentally unstable.