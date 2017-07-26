Eighth prison escapee caught from 13 men gang

The 8th prison escapee who was part of the 13 men gang who broke out of the Lusignan prison on Sunday last was this morning (July 26) caught in Linden, according to police

He was identified as Kendall Skeete. He was apprehended in Wisroc Housing Scheme at 11:15h on Wednesday.

Five prisoners are still on the run from the 13 men gang. These prisoners escaped from their temporary East Coast Demerara location. Prisoners were sent there following the Camp Street jail break and fire earlier in the month.

Earlier in the week police apprehended Teshawn Mckenzie, Winston Long, Odel Roberts, Jamal Forde, Jamal Joseph, Rayon Jones and Jason Howard in different parts of region 4.

During the Camp Street jail break, several notorious prisoners escaped, while some were caught, four are still on the run. They are Stafrei Alexander, Cobena Stephens, Uree Varswyck also called Malcolm Gordon and Mark Durant called Royden Williams and ‘Smallie’.