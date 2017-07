A 21-year-old construction worker was Monday evening killed on the Lovely Lass Public road West Coast Berbice (WCB) in a road accident.

The young man has been identified as Keifer Halley of No 28 Village, (WCB).

According to reports, Halley was riding his pedal cycle home when he was struck down by motor car GPP 4166.

He had just left his sister’s, Golden Grove when he met his tragic demise.