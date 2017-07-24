LATEST: Seven of 13 prison escapees apprehended

A total of seven of the Lusignan Prison escapees have been recaptured by the Joint Services so far Monday evening.

The seven imnates who have been recaptured are:

1. Odel Roberts

2. Jamal Forde

3. Rayon Jones

4. Winston Long

5. Teshawn McKenzie

6. Jason Howard

7. Jamal Joseph

Joseph, Long and Harris were caught in the city while Roberts, Forde and Jones were caught in Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara.

Six of the 13 Lusignan Prison escapees remain on the run but Joint Services continues its manhunt to apprehend the escapees.

Most of the escapees are high profile criminals who are facing murder charges.