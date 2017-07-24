Guyanese, Jermaine Horatio in custody in Brooklyn for drugs

Federal agents intercepted Jermaine Horatio’s social media and text messages because they suspected that he was smuggling drugs using his contacts as a former employee at John F Kenndy (JFK) airport.

The 32-year-old appeared in court on Thursday and was remanded. He was under investigation along with others since last year for being part of a narcotics importation scheme.

A confidential source claims that the man used he JFK contacts through Whatsapp and other text and audio messages to discuss a five-kilo shipment to the United States from Guyana.

According to court documents, the man was engaged in the conspiracy up to June of this year.