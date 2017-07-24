FIVE prison escapees apprehended on the East Coast Demerara

Members of the Joint Services moments ago apprehended five of the 13 inmates who escaped from the Lusignan prison Sunday evening.

The men were apprehended at Agriculture Road Triumph, East Coast Demerara. One of the men recaptured has been identified as Rayon Jones.

The 20-year-old reportedly resided at Timehri, East Bank Demerara.

An intense manhunt is underway as the security forces double their efforts to recapture the high profile criminals.

Villagers are out in their numbers in support of the joint service’s efforts