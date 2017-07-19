Over 200 pounds cocaine found; two in custody 

A vessel carrying over 200 pounds of cocaine was intercepted by the Coast Guard of the Guyana Defence Force during a patrol of the Essequibo river on Monday (July 17).

So far two persons are in custody following the bust but charges have not been instituted against them as the investigations continue.

It is not clear whether any of the persons held are Guyanese but the have been handed over Customs Anti Narcotics Unit (CANU).

Details on whether the vessel is a local or foreign one is not known as yet.