Dr. Rooparine submits resignation letter; president to engage him in talks

President David Granger has confirmed that Dr. Rupert Roopnarine has offered his resignation from the post he was given as Minister of Public Service.

The Head of State speaking to reporters on Wednesday, did not divulge the contents of the letter, but stated that he intends to meet Dr. Roopnarine soon.

He also explained that even though the resignation letter was offered, it has not been accepted, which means Dr. Roopnarine remains a cabinet member.

Dr. Roopnarine’s resignation follows President Granger’s decision to move him from the position of Minister of Education.

Following his transfer, Dr. Roopnarine committed to head the Ministry.

However; his party, the Working People’s Alliance (WPA) has made it’s dissatisfaction known regarding the transfer, noting that it is being sidelined by the government that it forms part of.

It is being reported that Dr. Roopnarine’s health could be a contributing factor in his transfer.