You Are Here: Home » Top Stories » Not satisfied with the decision of the chief justice on the appointment of a GECOM chairman, the opposition leader and the businessman plan to appeal

Not satisfied with the decision of the chief justice on the appointment of a GECOM chairman, the opposition leader and the businessman plan to appeal

Posted by: Posted date: July 18, 2017 In: Top Stories, Videos

Related posts

Leave a Comment

© 2016 Capitol News Guyana

Scroll to top