Minister Ramjattan visits hospitalized prison officer

Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan on Sunday (July 16) visited injured prison officer Hubert Trim at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

Trim is recovering well and is no longer in the Intensive Care Unit. He was the duty officer at the time of the fire at the Georgetown Prison on Sunday last.

Three other officers who received medical care at the GPHC have since been discharged and are recovering at their homes They are Simeon Sandy, Drexel Gonsalves and Jason Maltay.