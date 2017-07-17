You Are Here: Home » News » LATEST: Second prison escapee caught; 4 remain on the run

LATEST: Second prison escapee caught; 4 remain on the run

Cornelius Thomas, apprehended prisoner

Cornelius Thomas, 31, who escaped from the Camp Street prison last week was today ( July 17) apprehended without incident by ranks of ‘A’ Division, in the Sophia area.

Thomas was taken to the Criminal Investigations Department where he is being questioned by investigators.

Police ranks acted on the information received and combed the Sophia area when the escapee was apprehended. Screenshot_20170717-163242 Screenshot_20170717-163143

Four men are still on the run following the daring jail break and fire which destroyed most of the buildings in the prison compound.

Last Friday Desmond James, 24 was caught by ranks of ‘D’ Division at Canal #1 West Bank Demerara.

Those on the run are, Mar Royden Williams, Ulee Varswyck, Stafrei Alexander and Cobena Stephens are on the run. It is believed that the men are moving together.

