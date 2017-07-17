VIDEO: “Give yourself up” – Minister Ramjattan to prisoners on the run

Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan has called on the remaining prison escapees to turn themselves into law enforcement authorities.

Four of the escapees remain on the run, with two recently captured by law enforcement. So far, Trinidadian national Cornelius Thomas was captured in South Sophia, Georgetown, and Guyanese, Desmond James was caught at Canal No. 1 West Bank Demerara.

The Minister made the comment during a visit to the Lusignan, East Coast Demerara Prison, to see the new facilities constructed to better house inmates who are being held there temporarily, following the Camp street fire that destroyed several buildings in the compound.

Director of Prisons Gladwin Samuels issued a stern warning to potentially errant ranks, noting that strict measures are in place to check persons entering prohibited areas.

Efforts are continuing to have the Brick Prison at Camp Street, prepared to accommodate 250 prisoners and 100 more in another section.

Prisoners who are within one month of their sentences’ completion and those remanded for bailable offences are being released as recommended by prison authorities.

Approximately 300 prisoners, at the Lusignan facility, were moved to the recently constructed tarmacked area of the compound.

The remainder, held in the walled, open area, are expected to be sanitized and moved to the same holding facility by Tuesday (July 18) according to Prison Director Gladwin Samuels. (DPI Guyana release)