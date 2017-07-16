New holding area at Lusignan Prison being completed – transfer of prisoners to commence tomorrow

Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan said the newly tarmacked holding area at the Lusignan Prison Complex is almost complete and the handing over will be done on Monday morning. Transfer of prisoners from the current open air holding area to the newly constructed holding area which has improved facilities will also commence tomorrow.

Minister Ramjattan visited the Lusignan Prison complex Sunday afternoon to receive an on-site update on the works. The completion of the works on the tarmacked holding area was delayed as a result of persistent inclement weather in the area in recent days.

The new holding area has been tarmacked and roofed and will temporarily house approximately 450 prisoners who were transferred from the Georgetown Prison which was destroyed by fire on Sunday, July 9th.

In addition, works are continuing at the brick prison building at the Georgetown Prison and another area which was not destroyed by the fire. These two buildings will house a total of 350 prisoners at the Georgetown Prison location, further reducing the numbers of prisoners who are being held at Lusignan.

To date, over 400 prisoners in total have been transferred to the New Amsterdam Prison, Mazaruni Prison, and Timehri Prison.