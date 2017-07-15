UPDATE: Second victim identified in highway fatal accident

Keston Adrian Bollers, 21, of Linden region 10 has been identified as the second victim in Friday night’s Kairuni Public Road, Linden Highway fatal accident, which claimed the lives of two other men.

Bollers was a student of the Guyana School of Agriculture (GSA).

Meanwhile, 30-year-old Malroy Ross called ‘Cowley’ also died following that horrific accident.

The third victim is yet to be positively identified but unconfirmed reports indicate that he was a police officer.

Police stated that the accident involved a motor car, PHH 9398 and a parked lorry, GPP 2993 and motor car.

The driver of the lorry was proceeding along the highway into the city when his vehicle developed some mechanical problem, causing him to stop and whilst in the process of effecting repairs under the front of the lorry, he heard an impact at the rear ;and upon investigating discovered that the car which collided with his vehicle, had five males occupants and all of whom appeared seriously injured.

It was the assistance of passersby, all except one who was motionless were rushed to the Linden Hospital, where two were pronounced dead on arrival.