The third victim in Linden Highway fatal accident identified.

Vallan Bowen of Fair Rust, Mckenzie, Linden has been identified as the third person who died in the fatal accident which occurred on the Kairuni Public Road, Linden Highway on Friday (July 14).

Keston Adrian Bollers, 21 and Malroy Ross called ‘Fowley’ 30, also died in the horrific accident.

Bollers was a student of the Guyana School of Agriculture (GSA) and Ross was a mechanic at mining company Bosai.

Meanwhile, Police Corporal, Rayon Wilson, 32, has been admitted in a serious condition at the Georgetown Public Hospital, while Junior Huston, 29, of Industrial Area, remains under observation at the Linden Hospital and is being treated for lacerations to the body. Wilson was reportedly the driver of the car.

Police reported that the accident involved a motor car, PHH 9398 and a parked lorry, GPP 2993.

The driver of the lorry was proceeding along the highway into the city when his vehicle developed some mechanical problems, causing him to stop and whilst in the process of effecting repairs under the front of the lorry, he heard an impact at the rear ; upon investigating he discovered that the car which collided with his vehicle had five male occupants, all of whom appeared seriously injured.

It was through the assistance of passersby, that all the injured men except one who was motionless, were rushed to the Linden Hospital, where two were pronounced dead on arrival.