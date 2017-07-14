UPDATE: Bosai mechanic identified as highway fatal accident victim

Thirty-year-old Malroy Ross called ‘Cowley’ of Linden has been identified as one of the dead men in tonight’s (July 14) Kairuni Public Road, Linden Highway fatal accident.

Ross was a Mechanic employed at mining company Bosai.

Two other men perished in that accident but are yet to be positively identified.

Unconfirmed reports reaching this newscast stated that the driver of the car was a policeman.

A police media release stated that the accident involved a lorry, GPP 2993 and motor car, PHH 9398 that so far resulted in the death of three males.

“Investigation so far revealed from the driver of the lorry that he was proceeding south along the eastern side of the road when his vehicle developed some mechanical problem, causing him to stop and whilst in the process of effecting repairs under the front of the lorry, he heard an impact at the rear ;and upon investigating discovered that the car which collided with his vehicle, had five males occupants and all of whom appeared seriously injured,” the release further explained.

It was the assistance of passersby, all except one who was motionless were rushed to the Linden Hospital, where two were pronounced dead on arrival.