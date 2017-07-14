Developing story: Policeman among three dead in road accident
Three persons are confirmed dead in a horrific road accident on the Soesdyke-Linden Highway Highway earlier this evening (July 14).
Reports reaching Capitol News stated that the accident involved a motor car and a truck.
The car was reportedly being driven by a police officer when it slammed into the parked truck killing the driver on the spot and injuring the other passengers.
Two passengers later died while receiving medical attention at the Linden hospital.