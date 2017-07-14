You Are Here: Home » News » Developing story: Policeman among three dead in road accident

Developing story: Policeman among three dead in road accident

Posted by: Posted date: July 14, 2017 In: News, Top Stories

Point Blur_Jul142017_213435Three persons are confirmed dead in a horrific road accident on the Soesdyke-Linden Highway Highway earlier this evening (July 14).

Reports reaching Capitol News stated that the accident involved a motor car and a truck.

The car was reportedly being driven by a police officer when it slammed into the parked truck killing the driver on the spot and injuring the other passengers.

Two passengers later died while receiving medical attention at the Linden hospital.

Related posts

Leave a Comment

© 2016 Capitol News Guyana

Scroll to top