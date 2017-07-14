Pensioner who was beaten and raped dies

Homicide Detectives are making stringent efforts to apprehend a male suspect who allegedly assaulted and raped a 75-year-old female pensioner at her Grant 1779 Crabwood Creek home on Friday (July 14), according to police.

The ordeal later resulted in the Jasodra Kalisar’s demise at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital.

Police investigation revealed that shortly after the heinous crime was committed, the known suspect fled the scene. The elderly victim then rushed over to her daughter who lives nearby and related what transpired.

She was taken to the Skeldon Public Hospital and subsequently transferred to the New Amsterdam Hospital where she succumbed.