You Are Here: Home » News » Retired Assistant Police Commissioner sworn in on as the Chairman of CoI to investigation assassination plot against President Granger

Retired Assistant Police Commissioner sworn in on as the Chairman of CoI to investigation assassination plot against President Granger

Posted by: Posted date: July 11, 2017 In: News, Top Stories, Videos

Related posts

Leave a Comment

© 2016 Capitol News Guyana

Scroll to top