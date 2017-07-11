Construction work begins at Camp Street prison

The Ministry of Public Infrastructure wishes to advise the general public, particularly those living in close proximity, that construction works will be ongoing over the next 72 hours at the Camp Street Prison. These works will include the removal of debris from the site. As a result, members of the public are being advised to expect related construction noises.

Furthermore, motorists and pedestrians are also asked to take note and exercise caution.

We sincerely regret any inconveniences these works will cause and urge citizens to remain patient as we strive to address this national issue together.