Two more escapees from Camp St Prison identified, police issues wanted bulletin

Below is police media release regarding escapees from Camp Street Prison:

Stafrei Hopkenson Alexander is wanted by the police for questioning in relation to Murder and Escaping from Lawful Custody ( Georgetown Prison).

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Stafrei Hopkenson Alexander is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 225-6411, 225-8196, 225-2227, 227-1149, 226-7065, 911 or the nearest police station.

All information will be treated with the strictest confidence.

Name: Stafrei Hopkenson Alexander

Ethnic Origin: African

Age: 32 years

Last Known Address: Laing Avenue, Georgetown

Sherwin Nero a/k Sherwin Moses c/d “catty” is wanted by the police for questioning in relation to Murder and Escaping from Lawful Custody ( Georgetown Prison).

Name: Sherwin Nero a/k Sherwin Moses “catty”

Ethnic Origin: African

Age: unknown