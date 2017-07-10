You Are Here: Home » News » Two more escapees from Camp St Prison identified, police issues wanted bulletin

Two more escapees from Camp St Prison identified, police issues wanted bulletin

Posted by: Posted date: July 10, 2017 In: News, Top Stories
Below is police media release regarding escapees from Camp Street Prison:
Screenshot_20170710-132617Stafrei Hopkenson Alexander is wanted by the police for questioning in relation to  Murder and Escaping from Lawful Custody ( Georgetown Prison).
 
Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Stafrei Hopkenson Alexander is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 225-6411, 225-8196, 225-2227, 227-1149, 226-7065, 911 or the nearest police station.
 
All information will be treated with the strictest confidence.
 
Name:                              Stafrei Hopkenson Alexander
 
Ethnic Origin:                African
 
Age:                               32 years
 
Last Known Address:    Laing Avenue, Georgetown
 
Sherwin Nero a/k Sherwin Moses c/d “catty” is wanted by the police for questioning in relation to  Murder and Escaping from Lawful Custody ( Georgetown Prison).
 
Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Stafrei Hopkenson Alexander is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 229-2289, 229-2655, 274-0409, 225-6411, 225-8196, 225-2227, 227-1149, 226-7065, 911 or the nearest police station.
 
All information will be treated with the strictest confidence.
 
Name:                              Sherwin Nero a/k Sherwin Moses “catty”
 
Ethnic Origin:                African
 
Age:                               unknown
 
Last Known Address:    Friendship Buxton, ECD & Lot 74 Dennis Street, Sophia

Related posts

Leave a Comment

© 2016 Capitol News Guyana

Scroll to top