Two more escapees from Camp St Prison identified, police issues wanted bulletin
Below is police media release regarding escapees from Camp Street Prison:
Stafrei Hopkenson Alexander is wanted by the police for questioning in relation to Murder and Escaping from Lawful Custody ( Georgetown Prison).
Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Stafrei Hopkenson Alexander is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 225-6411, 225-8196, 225-2227, 227-1149, 226-7065, 911 or the nearest police station.
All information will be treated with the strictest confidence.
Name:
Stafrei Hopkenson Alexander
Ethnic Origin: African
Age:
32 years
Last Known Address: Laing Avenue, Georgetown
Sherwin Nero a/k Sherwin Moses c/d “catty” is wanted by the police for questioning in relation to Murder and Escaping from Lawful Custody ( Georgetown Prison).
Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Stafrei Hopkenson Alexander is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 229-2289, 229-2655, 274-0409, 225-6411, 225-8196, 225-2227, 227-1149, 226-7065, 911 or the nearest police station.
All information will be treated with the strictest confidence.
Name:
Sherwin Nero a/k Sherwin Moses “catty”
Ethnic Origin: African
Age:
unknown
Last Known Address: Friendship Buxton, ECD & Lot 74 Dennis Street, Sophia