Uree Varswyke ak Malcolm Gordon and Mark Royden Durant aka Royden Williams C/D “Smallie” are wanted by the police in relation to
Murder and Escape from Lawful Custody (Georgetown Prison).
Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Uree Varswyke ak Malcolm Gordon and Mark Royden Durant aka Royden Williams C/D “Smallie” are asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 225-6411, 226-1389,
227-2128, 226-7065, 225-2227, 225-0575, 911 or the nearest police station.
All information will be treated with the strictest confidence.
NAME: UREE VARSWYCK aka MALCOLM GORDON
DATE OF BIRTH: 1989/06/21
RACE: NEGRO
LAST KNOWN ADDRESS: LOT 30 CHURCH STREET, LESKENDREN, MAHAICONY E.C.D
OFFENCES: MURDER & ESCAPE FROM LAWFUL CUSTODY
DATE OF OFFENCE: 2017/07/09
PLACE OF INCIDENT: GEORGETOWN PRISON, CAMP STREET
2.
NAME: MARK ROYDEN DURANT aka ROYDEN WILLIAMS C/D “SMALLIE”
DATE OF BIRTH: 1988/11/14
RACE: NEGRO
LAST KNOWN ADDRESS: FRIENDSHIP BUXTON, E.C.D
OFFENCES: MURDER & ESCAPE FROM LAWFUL CUSTODY
DATE OF OFFENCE: 2017/07/09
PLACE OF INCIDENT: GEORGETOWN PRISON, CAMP STREET