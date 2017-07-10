​​Camp St. Prisoners relocated to Lusigna

Prisoners from the now burned down Camp Street, Georgetown Prison have been relocated to the Lusignan prison and efforts are being made to provide the necessary supplies.

Minster of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan, who was at a Press conference at the National Communications Network, assured that the prisoners will be secured for the next 48 hours at the Lusignan prison, while efforts intensify to locate those prisoners on the run.

“We are in the process of providing the necessary things to make them comfortable and make arrangements for them to be placed in other prisons around Georgetown. We are getting some tents and extra lighting in Lusignan, it’s a closed off area.”

He added that simple measures were also implemented such as installing more closed circuit television security systems which led to prisoner officers being caught colluding with prisoners on previous occasions.

“A lot of them for possession for narcotics and they have served some time. There is an early and a late release date, but if you have good behaviour you can have remissions from me….We have to ask the Chancellor to start the process of going to prisons to do situational analysts to see how many remands are there and if their (prisoners) families can pay their bails.”

The Minister assured that the Camp Street prison will be rehabilitated as soon as possible with additional staffing and full capacity.

DPI will release photos and more details in a subsequent release.