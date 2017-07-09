One murder accused and death row inmate among Camp St prison escapees

Prison Director (ag) Gladwin Samuels moments ago confirmed that five prisoners escaped the Camp Street jail following the fire which destroyed a large section of the prison. So far two of the escapees have been identified and they are Mark Royden Williams called ‘Smallie’ or “Durant’ and Uree Voswick.

The others are yet to be identified.

‘Smallie’ was sentenced to death for his involvement in the Bartica Massacre which claimed the lives of 12 persons in 2008.

While, Vosmick was charged with the 2014 murder of a Sterling Products Limited security guard during a robbery.

Security forces are on the hunt for the men.

Samuels also stated that the Duty officer at the Prison is seriously injured and has been unable to report on the timeline of the fire and unrest at Camp Street.

Prison officer Odinga Wickham died while undergoing treatment for his injuries at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

Simeon Sandy has been identified as the injured prison officer as a result of the Camp Street prison riot. He was reportedly stabbed in his left eye but is said to be in a stable condition at GPHC.

Prison Chief says the information is that one of the prisoners enlisted others to start the fires to facilitate a jailbreak.