Developing: Prison riot and jail break Camp Street Prison
It is being reported that there was a jail break and fire at the Camp Street Prison in Georgetown on Sunday.
Details are unclear but Capitol News understands that even though the Fire Service was called in to deal with the fire the were to enter the compound because prisoners are reportedly armed with guns and cutlasses. One prison warden is reported shot and injured and the jail house is on lock down by prisoners.
Allures
How these prisoners get cutlasses,?is it just one officer who was on duty cus i trying to understand how the prisoner get to actually attain guns and cutlasses
DEMIAUL
HAVE U EVER HEARD ABOUT IMPROVISED WEAPON IT LOOK LIKE THE REAL THING (CUTLASS KNIVES ETC) BUT DOES WORST THEY ARE JUST SHARPENED AND SOMETIMES POINTED METAL OBJECTS