Developing: Prison riot and jail break Camp Street Prison

July 09, 2017

IMG-20170709-WA0024It is being reported that there was a jail break and fire at the Camp Street Prison in Georgetown on Sunday.

Details are unclear but Capitol News understands that even though the Fire Service was called in to deal with the fire the were to enter the compound because prisoners are reportedly armed with guns and cutlasses. One prison warden is reported shot and injured and the jail house is on lock down by prisoners.

More details to follow.IMG-20170709-WA0018

Comments (2)

  • Allures

    July 9, 2017 at 20:29

    How these prisoners get cutlasses,?is it just one officer who was on duty cus i trying to understand how the prisoner get to actually attain guns and cutlasses

    Reply

  • DEMIAUL

    July 10, 2017 at 06:08

    HAVE U EVER HEARD ABOUT IMPROVISED WEAPON IT LOOK LIKE THE REAL THING (CUTLASS KNIVES ETC) BUT DOES WORST THEY ARE JUST SHARPENED AND SOMETIMES POINTED METAL OBJECTS

    Reply

