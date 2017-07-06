You Are Here: Home » Top Stories » Guyanese Marcus Bisram arrested in the United States. Bisram is accused of masterminding the murder of carpenter Faiyaz Narinedatt last Oct in Berbice

Guyanese Marcus Bisram arrested in the United States. Bisram is accused of masterminding the murder of carpenter Faiyaz Narinedatt last Oct in Berbice

Posted by: Posted date: July 06, 2017 In: Top Stories, Videos

Related posts

Leave a Comment

© 2016 Capitol News Guyana

Scroll to top