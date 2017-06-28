You Are Here: Home » Top Stories » The police will be more active in the community of Sophia to curb the reports of criminal elements creating havoc in the community at nights

The police will be more active in the community of Sophia to curb the reports of criminal elements creating havoc in the community at nights

Posted by: Posted date: June 28, 2017 In: Top Stories, Videos

Related posts

Leave a Comment

© 2016 Capitol News Guyana

Scroll to top