Guyana has fully met the minimum standards for the elimination of trafficking in persons Posted by: admin Posted date: June 28, 2017 In: Top Stories, Videos Share this: Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window) Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window) Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window) Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window) Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window) Share on Skype (Opens in new window) Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window) Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Click to print (Opens in new window) ‹ Previous Next › Related posts Guyana for the first time can effectively monitor its spectrum There is no increase in allowances for Ministers says Clerk of the National Assembly, as he described a recent article as Misleading Diamond Mineral Water Sports Roundup – June 28, 2017 Guyanese positive TIP rating is due to government’s commitment to curb this scourge Leave a Comment Click here to cancel reply. Name* Email* Website Submit Comment Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.