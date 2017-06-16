Miner shot dead after refusing to perform an oral sex act

Police are making stringent efforts to apprehend two male suspects, one of whom is alleged to have cold-bloodedly murdered 40-year-old miner Orlando LaCruz of Pomeroon River on Thursday (June 15) at a camp in Jack and Vieira Backdam, North West District.

The investigation revealed that the victim (deceased) and the suspects were imbibing inside the camp when an argument erupted over the refusal by the victim to perform oral sex on one of the suspects who was armed with a shotgun.

As a result, the armed suspect loaded the firearm with a cartridge which was given to him by the other suspect and he shot the victim to the right side of his neck, resulting in his death.

The body is presently at the Matthew’s Ridge District Hospital Mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination as investigations continue.