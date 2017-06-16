Linden farmer found with parcelled weed

A 37-year-old farmer of Amelia’s Ward, Linden, will appear before a Magistrate today (June 16) to answer to the charge of possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.

Police acting on information received, stopped a public transportation vehicle at about 5.a.m this morning on the Aroaima, Upper Berbice River and conducted a search on the suspect and a bag which was in his possession. During the search seven taped parcels of cannabis weighing almost twelve kilograms were discovered.