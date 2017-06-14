Lindener is the country’s latest road fatality victim

Thirty-eight-year-old Sherwin Hermanstein of Canvas City, Wismar Linden is the country’s latest road fatality.

According to police, the accident occurred around 10.p.m on Wednesday night (June 13) on Half Mile Public Road, Wismar, Linden.

The investigation revealed that motorcar PSS 5865 driven by an Industrial Area, McKenzie resident was proceeding along the road, allegedly at a fast rate, when it collided with Hermanstein as he was attempting to cross the road.

As a result of the impact, Hermanstein was flung onto the road surface. He was picked up and rushed to the Linden Hospital Complex by the said driver in an unconscious state, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body is presently at the said Hospital’s Mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination scheduled for Friday .

The driver, who was tested and found to be above the legal blood alcohol limit, is in custody assisting with the investigation.