A minor reshuffle in Ministerial responsibility which will see some changes to the Minister of Education and the Ministry of the Presidency Posted by: admin Posted date: June 13, 2017 In: News, Top Stories, Videos Share this: Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window) Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window) Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window) Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window) Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window) Share on Skype (Opens in new window) Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window) Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Click to print (Opens in new window) ‹ Previous Next › Related posts Diamond Mineral Water Sports Roundup – June 13, 2017 Ensuring the safety of persons and the protection of property remain critical elements of the delivery of security, this is according to the top cop Tapping into the diaspora,.. a group of Guyanese living abroad believe that they can contribute to investment opportunities Opposition Leader has agreed to submit a new GECOM nomination list Leave a Comment Click here to cancel reply. Name* Email* Website Submit Comment Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.