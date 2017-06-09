VIDEO: First Lady and several Gov’t Ministers kick start Guyana Unity Day celebrations in NY

By Tracey Khan-Drakes –

Ahead of the grand Guyana unity day charity and fundraising show slated for Sunday, June 11, First Lady Mrs. Sandra Granger and several other government Ministers arrived in New York and kick-started the celebrations with a tour of the Brooklyn Justice Center and 9/11 Memorial on Friday.

The Guyana Unity Movement (GUM) organized the weekend of fun-filled and educational activities in New York in observance of Guyana’s 51st Republic Anniversary celebrations.

Accompanying the First Lady are Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Basil Williams, Minister of Public Health Volda Lawerence and Minister of Social Protection Amna Ally.

The Unity and Soul Black tie gala at Antun’s Banquet Hall in Queens Village is being held Friday evening.

President of GUM Sheriff Barker Fraser explained the reason for organizing the tour.

On Saturday (June 10) a Unity Link up Dance will be held at Elegant Crystal Manor in Flatbush Brooklyn.

Then on Sunday at the Thomas Jefferson Football Field, Fountain and Flatland Avenue, Brooklyn the Guyana Unity Day charity fundraising event will be held which will see some of Guyana’s biggest artists performing and other entertainments.

These activities are aimed at fostering growth and development within Guyana and for the betterment of Guyanese irrespective of their residence.

For more information about the weekend of activities, visit http://guyanaunitymovement.org/home/ or call 917-327-9633.