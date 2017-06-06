You Are Here: Home » Top Stories » Police are this evening probing the circumstances which led to the death of a Cummings Lodge man, whose decomposed body was found in a house in the area.

Police are this evening probing the circumstances which led to the death of a Cummings Lodge man, whose decomposed body was found in a house in the area.

Posted by: Posted date: June 06, 2017 In: Top Stories, Videos

Related posts

Leave a Comment

© 2016 Capitol News Guyana

Scroll to top