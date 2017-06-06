Authorities failing to intervene into a boundary quarrel between two neighbors living in the Campbelville Housing Scheme Posted by: admin Posted date: June 06, 2017 In: News, Top Stories Share this: Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window) Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window) Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window) Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window) Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window) Share on Skype (Opens in new window) Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window) Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Click to print (Opens in new window) ‹ Previous Next › Related posts Police presence has been beefed up at the Sophia Juvenile Detention Centre, after an inmate burnt a mattress last evening which left several detainees hospitalized A possible legal showdown over the freeing of 42-year-old, Reagan Rodrigues AKA “Grey Boy” Diamond Mineral Water Sports Roundup – June 06, 2017 Police are this evening probing the circumstances which led to the death of a Cummings Lodge man, whose decomposed body was found in a house in the area. Leave a Comment Click here to cancel reply. Name* Email* Website Submit Comment Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.