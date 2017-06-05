You Are Here: Home » News » Lindener killed in horrific accident 

Lindener killed in horrific accident 

Posted date: June 05, 2017

IMG-20170604-WA0034A 29-year-old Linden man was killed Sunday night in a horrific road accident in One Mile, Wismar, region 10.

The victim has been identified as Wilbert Sydney an Ambulance driver.
The tragic accident occurred around 10:30.p.m and involved three vehicles and a motorcycle.
Eyewitnesses recounted that Sydney, who was riding his motorcycle, attempted to overtake a minibus then a car and came into the path of an oncoming canter truck. The man’s head was reportedly severed from his body.
 
He was pronounced dead at the scene by a doctor, while the drivers of the car and canter truck are receiving medical attention.
The driver of the minibus is in police custody assisting with the investigation.

