Lindener killed in horrific accident 

A 29-year-old Linden man was killed Sunday night in a horrific road accident in One Mile, Wismar, region 10.

The victim has been identified as Wilbert Sydney an Ambulance driver.

The tragic accident occurred around 10:30 .p.m and involved three vehicles and a motorcycle.

Eyewitnesses recounted that Sydney, who was riding his motorcycle, attempted to overtake a minibus then a car and came into the path of an oncoming canter truck. The man’s head was reportedly severed from his body.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by a doctor, while the drivers of the car and canter truck are receiving medical attention.

The driver of the minibus is in police custody assisting with the investigation.