Twenty-five year old Sherwin McCalmont, a miner of Bartica region 7, who was yesterday (May 29) arrested at the Itaballi Police checkpoint with 481 grams of cannabis was today sentenced to three years imprisonment.

The miner appeared before Magistrate, Delon Best at the Bartica Magistrates’ Court, after pleading guilty to a charge of Possession of Narcotics for the Purpose of Trafficking.