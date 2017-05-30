Mahaicony farmer arrested for attempting to bribe police 

A thirty-six-year-old farmer of Champagne, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara was arrested on Monday (May 29) and placed in custody for allegedly attempting to bribe two ranks who are stationed at the Mahaicony Police Station.

The farmer attempted to bribe the ranks with $150,000 to release his brother Bishomit Rajkumar, who was in custody awaiting to be escorted to the Georgetown Prison to commence a two-year sentence, for unlawfully wounding Asif Alli of Mahaicony. The sentence against Rajkumar was handed down in absentia on May 12, 2017.

He was arrested on the warrant yesterday at 4.a.m.

The exhibits were lodged and the suspect will be arraigned before a Magistrate soon.