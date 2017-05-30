Contractor shot during attempted robbery

A 32-year-old Better Hope, East Coast contractor was shot in the rib Monday night in front of his premises by a bandit during an attempted robbery.

The man has been hospitalised at a private health institution, in a stable condition, according to police.

According to police investigators, about 9.p.m the victim drove up in front of his gate, exited his vehicle and was in the process of opening the gate when a male suspect armed with a handgun pounced on him and demanded cash and his cellular phone.

The victim refused and tried to disarm the suspect, but during the scuffle, the suspect discharged a round which struck the victim who fell to the ground; thereafter the suspect quickly fled the scene.

The victim was rushed to the hospital by relatives where he was treated and admitted.

Investigators are working on all possible leads to having the perpetrator arrested and brought to justice.