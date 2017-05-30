Boat operator arrested with unlicensed gun, ammo 

Police ranks in ‘F’ Division on Monday arrested an operator of a small vessel for unlawful possession of a small calibre firearm, with one live round, at Barakat Landing, Puruni River.

About 11:30hrs, the ranks whilst on a “river patrol” observed the boat captain acting in a suspicious manner upon seeing them, hence a search was conducted and an unlicensed .32 Pistol with a matching round was found on him.