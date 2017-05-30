You Are Here: Home » News » A number 58 village mother of three succumbed to her injuries after she was allegedly beaten by her reputed husband who accused her of being unfaithful

A number 58 village mother of three succumbed to her injuries after she was allegedly beaten by her reputed husband who accused her of being unfaithful

Posted by: Posted date: May 30, 2017 In: News, Top Stories

Related posts

Leave a Comment

© 2016 Capitol News Guyana

Scroll to top